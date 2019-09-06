Shoppers invited to grand opening of new Chichester store

Chichester's newest store is set to hold a grand opening tomorrow (Saturday).

In April, Children's toy shop The Entertainer announced plans to move into the building previously occupied by Poundland in East Street. Read more here

In a post on social media yesterday (Thursday), Chichester BID wrote: "Exciting news!

"@EntertainerToys is inviting shoppers to come join them for its grand opening in Chichester this Saturday (September 7).

"Come along for a chance to meet Lego Batman and Robin and win one of 20 lucky dip gift cards (given to the first 20 families)."

Speaking in April, head of property at The Entertainer, Andrew Milner-Walker said, East Street was a 'great location' to open a new store.

He added: "We are delighted to bring The Entertainer to Chichester.

“Working together with the landlord we look forward to delivering a great new toy shop in West Sussex.”

It was expected that the store would offer nine jobs. A spokesman also said the opening hours will be in line with the shopping centre, closing on Sundays.