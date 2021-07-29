Stedham Pavilion losing revenue over ‘intolerable’ sewage leaks

Stephen Trussler shows the raw sewage that overflows from a manhole and floods the surrounds of the Stedham sports pavilion (Photos - David Hill)

Stedham Pavilion in The Street, Stedham, has been forced to cancel a number of events including wakes, wedding receptions and birthday parties due to a continuing problem with sewage at the site.

Southern Water has been called to deal with the issue ten times this year alone, one trustee said.

Stephen Trussler, trustee of Stedham Pavilion, said: “This has been going now for at least seven years. It’s been going on since before I started.

“The sewer gets blocked out in the polo field and I have got a list of call-outs from when the sewer gets blocked but they can’t seem to sort out the problem.

“We’ve lost revenue now for the last two weeks and we have had to cancel a birthday party and we’ve had to cancel the junior and senior cricket.

“Just this afternoon (July 27) a ladies art club was cancelled.”

Stephen said he has contacted Southern Water to solve the problem ten times this year.

“It’s intolerable – we rent it out so we are actually losing revenue. If we have the same problems continue here then the poor people will be up to their necks in sewage.

“All we want is to know what the problem is but they don’t seem to know about it – that’s the frustrating thing about it.”

Southern Water has apologised for the issues and confirmed it would be conducting an investigation into the issues.

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “We’re very sorry about our customer’s experiences.

“One of our managers will be contacting him directly to arrange a meeting and we will be conducting a full investigation of our assets to see what has been causing the problems experienced.