Sustainable stalls pop-up in Arundel Farmers’ Market
Arundel Farmers Market is going greener than as it adds a new sustainable stalls section to its monthly offerings.
Following the lead set by COP-26, the United Nations Climate Change summit held in Edinburgh, Arundel Farmers’ Market is set to introduce a fairtrade and ethical products section.
The area will contain around 20 new stalls and will be on show this Saturday (November 20).
Arundel Farmers Market spokesperson, Andy Batty said “We are delighted to launch the new Fairtrade and Sustainable section to our Farmers market. It’s another great reason to visit Arundel and find some special presents this Christmas.”
The market is held on the third Saturday of every month on the High street from 9am – 1pm, with the sustainable stalls taking place at the Norfolk Centre between 9am-5pm (opposite the museum). With its new sustainable section there will now be over 70 stalls in total that sell local food, drink and crafts at the market.