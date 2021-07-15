This Chichester home care company has been named in the top 20 in the UK

Guardian Angel Carers celebrate being named in the top 20 home care companies SUS-210715-095126001

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received an award from the home care reviews site.

The award was based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “As people live longer with multiple health conditions, home care providers, which offer tailored care to people living in their own homes are becoming increasingly important in today’s society.

“During the pandemic, home care providers have played a key role in caring for elderly and disabled people, with many self-isolating at home, and their friends and family unable to visit due to Covid restrictions.

“Our reviews provide a valuable insight into the quality and kind of care given by providers and can be a vital source of information for those looking for care at home.

“Guardian Angel Carers has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.”