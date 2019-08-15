West Sussex wedding venue donates open day proceeds to charity

West Sussex wedding venue Long Furlong Barn has pledged long-term support for the HOPE Charity Project, a family therapy centre launched last year.

Keen to give something back to the community, the Jenkin family chose a local charity to support on an ongoing basis and, so far, around £3,000 has been raised.

Venue manager Vicki Lamont at Long Furlong Barn in Clapham

Proceeds of the open day on Sunday, September 30, and the annual ball on Saturday, November 16, will go to the charity, which has a sanctuary in Southwater.

Vicki Lamont, venue manager, said: “My daughter attends the dance therapy run by the charity in Worthing and it was apparent that the HOPE Charity Project needed a local business to support them long term.

“Long Furlong Barn is a family-run business, owned by the Jenkin family, who have owned the barns and farmed the land for more than 100 years. We wanted to be able to give something back to the community and we felt supporting a local charity was the first step forward.

“We decided to support the charity project to provide them with much-needed ‘hope’ and a regular flow of income to support their work at the therapy centre near Horsham.

“We have been supporting the HOPE Charity Project for more than 12 months. To date, we have raised around £3,000 for the charity and will continue to do so via our open days and annual Hope Charity Ball. I would love Long Furlong Barn to be seen as a venue for the community.”

Traditionally, venues charge suppliers to exhibit their businesses at wedding fairs. Long Furlong Barn in Clapham holds fairs twice a year and has opted to donate all proceeds to the charity.

Amanda Samain, director of a Worthing venue styling business Hire Your Day, said: “My contribution to attend open days at Long Furlong Barn is not for profit and supports the incredible work of the HOPE Charity Project. As a local business, it feels good knowing that my fee is supporting such a much-needed charity in Sussex.”

The charity is run by Worthing-born Claire Sparrow and her partner Paul Mant, who live in Horsham. Their support and therapy centre in Southwater offers face-to-face counselling and animal therapy, as well as connecting families who live near each other to build a network in other parts of the country.

The aim is to help families who are worried or struggling to support their children with their emotional health.

Visit www.hopecharityproject.org for more information about the charity and visit www.longfurlongbarn.co.uk for more information on how Long Furlong Barn supports it.