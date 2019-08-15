A-Level results: Nerves turn into 'great celebration' after Chichester College achieves record breaking results

“I was really nervous this morning – I thought I was going to pass out but I’m so happy with my results."

Those were the words of just one of the many Chichester College students celebrating superb A-Level results this morning, with the college announcing its best-ever pass rate – 99.5%.

Merin Diji (left) with Robyn Haysonn, Becca Yeates and Emily Rose

More than half of the students at the college achieved A* to B grades, with many celebrating getting into the universities of their choice or securing their next steps into their dream apprenticeship.

Laynie Symonds, who is set to start a marketing apprenticeship with ITV, received an A grade in business and two B grades in graphic design and English language.



She said: “I’m so excited to be going to London.

“I was really nervous this morning – I thought I was going to pass out but I’m so happy with my results. I can’t wait to start my apprenticeship – I’ll be learning on the job, which I really wanted to do. I’m on my way!”

Finn Jeffrey, Callum Pica, Zoe Lawrence and Oliver Murphy

Harry Linkhorn said he was 'really happy' after achieving two A* grades in chemistry and maths and two A grades in physics and further maths, meaning he will be studying chemistry at Imperial College London.



Madeleine Crosby Wilsher received 'dream results' which have left her rethinking her initial plans for the future. Her A* in law and two A grades in photography and sociology will allow her to enter the Cambridge adjustment process with aims of studying human, social and political science.



She said: “I had no idea I would do so well. I’m really happy and hopefully I’ll be able to get a place at Cambridge through adjustment.



“I’ve got the grades I wanted and I want to see my lecturers to say thank you. The support has been great.”

Merin Diji was thrilled after achieving the grades she needed in biology, chemistry and physiology to get into Aston University in Birmingham, where she will be taking a degree in pharmacy.

She said: "I worked really hard but I did not expect to get the grades. I thought I would have to go through clearing."

Zoe Lawrence, who studied maths, further maths, physics and chemistry, said she was 'really happy' to achieve three As and a B at AS Level. She has ambitions to read physics at the University of Manchester after her second year of Sixth Form.

Harold Holmes and Ruby Hargreaves

Finn Jeffrey achieved a B and a C in maths and further maths.

He said: "The B was in further maths which doesn't make a lot of sense.

"I am happy as it shows the regular maths grade could go up next year. I am looking to do physics at university so hopefully I will get As next year."

Callum Pica said he 'worked really hard' to achieve straight A grades in physics, maths and further maths.

"I was surprised especially because I was ill in my final exam," he said.

Harold Holmes was 'really chuffed' to receive two As and a B in business, English language and media.

"I didn't think I would pass," he said.

Rowan Teague said he was 'over the moon' with his grades and is now set to start a finance apprenticeship.

Helen Loftus, vice principal at Chichester College told the Observer: "We are all very pleased. There was a lot of nerves but that has now become great celebration.

"A 99 per cent pass rate is just amazing. It is the best set of results we have ever had. It is quite phenomenal. The credit goes to staff and students.

"The vast majority are going to university but there is an increasing number of people going down alternative routes. We have people taking up apprenticeships which is a more attractive offer for some people."

