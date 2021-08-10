A levels: Bishop Luffa sixth formers celebrate exam results

Head teacher Austen Hindman said: “This group of students were the last to sit national exams. They had one term of Sixth Form before the disruption began. Their response has been inspiring to all of us: they have shown good humour and resilience. They have not let the pandemic throw them off course or dampen their spirits. We are very proud of them all.”

Head of Sixth Form Jamie Saunders confirmed that the majority of students were headed to their first-choice university: “We have been very focused on getting students onto their next steps and it’s been wonderful to see so many achieve places on a range of competitive courses. It has been an honour to guide such a wonderful group of young people through the turbulence of the last two years. All along they have shown such a positive sense of community and had the good will and strength of character to deal with the challenges they have faced in a purposeful way. We wish them all the best on their exciting journeys ahead.”

Bishop Luffa students celebrate A Level results SUS-211008-133117001

Two students obtained places at the University of Cambridge: Anjali Biswas is to read archaeology and Jemba Valerio history and politics.

A number of students have chosen to embark on health-related careers: James Sanzen-Baker is to study medicine at Plymouth, Greg Kies paramedic science at UWE Bristol, Hannah Hutton physiotherapy at Nottingham and Jasmine Mount nursing at Southampton.