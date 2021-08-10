A levels: Midhurst Rother College sixth formers celebrate exam success

This year, A Levels were awarded following Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) due to the cancellation of external examinations.

At Midhurst Rother College, students sat in-class assessments, ‘formal’ assessments in May and completed coursework as part of this assessment process.

Those taking up places at Russell Group universities include:

- Ruby Kirk who has been accepted by the University of Birmingham to study medicine

- Ella Howard who is joining Cardiff University to study law

- Oliver Arnold who is joining the University of Birmingham to study environmental science

- Mia Cooper who is joining the University of Exeter to study psychology

- Patrick Durand who is joining the University of York to study chemistry

- Erin Haigh who is joining the University of York to study philosophy.

Likewise, students have experienced success in securing apprenticeships, with one student at the academy, Rowen Hull, set to take up an exceptional four-year apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce.

Congratulating the students on their A Level outcomes, Stuart Edwards, principal at Midhurst Rother College, said: “This year we are rightly celebrating the resilience and dedication of individual students whose hard work means they are now able to move on successfully to the next stage of their education. As everyone knows, this year the process has been very different to normal and it’s meaningless for schools and colleges to be comparing their results to other years.

“Instead, what we are celebrating today at Midhurst Rother College, is that yet another cohort of our students are leaving here with the qualifications, skills, experiences and attributes that they will need for the next stage of their lives. The past 18 months have been particularly challenging and we are very proud of how our Sixth Formers have thrived and developed both as learners and as young people over this time.

“Each of them can be proud of their achievements and can look forward to the future having done so well during two years unlike any others schools have ever faced”.