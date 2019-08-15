Bishop Luffa A level results: Students celebrate 'record breaking' results

Staff and students at Bishop Luffa Sixth Form are today celebrating 'record breaking' A level results.

Star students Joseph Phizackerley, Adam Slater, Chloe Sullivan and Adam Ursell all gained three A*s. A further 11 students achieved A or above in all of their subjects, with almost a third of entries gaining A or above across the whole Sixth Form.

Chloe Sullivan and Adam Slater were happy to get the grades they needed for places at Cambridge and Oxford respectively. Chloe will be studying natural sciences and Adam engineering. Joseph Phizackerley will be taking dentistry at Cardiff, while Adam Ursell has accepted a place to read economics at the London School of Economics.

The most popular subject at A Level was maths, and it was one of the strongest performers, with 10 A*s awarded and over 50 per cent of students getting at least an A grade.

Head teacher Austen Hindman said: “We are very happy with a nine per cent rise at A*-B, despite a national dip. Our students have performed very well in STEM subjects, and we are particularly pleased to see so many girls going off to study sciences and medicine at university.

“It is frustrating that, yet again, there are lots of reports focusing on the overall pass mark on papers, and not looking at how hard the questions are. There is a rigour, now, to national exams and students gaining top marks should be given credit for a remarkable achievement.

“I would like to congratulate all the students across Chichester who are collecting results today. We are very lucky to have so many strong Sixth Form providers in the city, and such a wide range of courses.”