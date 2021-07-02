Chichester school joins leading education group

The Prebendal School in West Street has joined the Alpha Schools Group, a leading education group with another sixteen independent schools across the country under its wing.

The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, chair of Governors at The Prebendal said: “As we approach the 900th Anniversary of our school, the Governors are delighted to have secured an exciting future by becoming part of the impressive Alpha Schools group.

"This will ensure that the school has the support and security needed to flourish – especially in such challenging times.

Mr Ali Khan, Head, Louise Salmond Smith, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine

Alpha Schools was founded in 2003 by Mr Ali Khan and has grown to be one of the largest operators of Independent Schools in the UK.

With over a decade of headship behind him, Mr Khan is said to be 'very familiar' with the day-to-day experience of running a school.

He said: “Whenever I visit a school for the first time, I am convinced that you instinctively ‘feel’ its pedigree. This holds particularly true of The Prebendal.

"During each of my visits, the atmosphere has told me this is both a familiar and special place. It doesn’t feel unnecessarily weighed-down by its considerable history; it feels full of purposeful learning and – of course – music. I feel privileged to be involved with its future.

Head, Louise Salmond Smith: “Many small schools in the independent sector have been battling over the last years and the pandemic has unfortunately dealt some of them a knock-out blow.