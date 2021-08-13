GCSEs: Seaford College celebrates strong results

Seaford College GCSE results day

Headmaster John Green said: “I’m immensely proud of the results all of our students have achieved. The results are underpinned by the hard work and dedication of students and my amazing staff, who made the experience of our Connected Learning platform (our holistic online learning platform used during school closure due to lockdowns) so successful.

"Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, my staff and students have shown tremendous resilience. All of our students have been focused and worked really hard – all of which is reflected in their grades. I’d like to congratulate everyone who achieved their personal bests today.

"The number of students achieving the top grades of 9-7 – as well as a record number of students achieving 9-5 results – has continued to increase since the introduction of the number grade format in 2017. Teachers continued to inspire students to achieve their best results throughout our rigorous internal evidence examinations thanks to the successful Seaford Connected Learning platform and supportive revision and preparation programme. We have an exciting two years ahead with a record number of our Year 11 students entering our Sixth Form in September.

"Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community."

Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum with notable GCSE successes including: Fraser Lyne (from Westbourne) and Monty Hodson (from Yapton) gained ten 9s; George Gibbons (from Selsey) and Abbie Biggs (from East Dean) achieved eight 9s, one 8 and one 7; Ed Gordon-Thomson (from Warnham) gained eight 9s, one 8 and one 6; Lily Gardner (from Lodsworth) achieved seven 9s, two 8s and one 7; and Mandy Rabina (from Duncton) achieved seven 9s, one 8 and one 7.

Phoebe Foden (from Wisborough Green) achieved five 9s and five 8s despite a very challenging year with long COVID; Harry Foster (from Emsworth) gained three 9s, six 8s and one 7; Charlotte Brinsmead (from Chichester) and Grace Clarke (from Storrington) achieved three 9s, five 8s and two 7s; Ella Scott-Barnett (from Eastergate) achieved three 9s, five 8s and two 6s; Amber Mullahy (from Thakeham) gained three 9s, four 8s, one 7 and two 6s; and Archie Thomas (from Upper Froyle) achieved two 9s, four 8s and four 7s.

Mr Green added: "I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents. My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those that find the examination process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustainable impact.

