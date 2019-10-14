‘Great atmosphere’ at Chichester school’s first ever triathlon

“It felt different to a football match because the whole school was working together to help others – there was a really great atmosphere.”

These were the words of a year 8 pupil at Westbourne House School, which hosted its first ever triathlon over the weekend. More than fifty teams of children from the Chichester school, aged eight to 13, swam, cycled and ‘ran their hearts out’ in a bid to raise as much money as they could for their school charities on Saturday. A school spokesperson said: “Grey skies and drizzle could not dampen the spirits of 150 children. In teams of three or four with names including Cool Carrots, Running Wild and Golden Eagles, each pupil swam and cycled in relay and then they ran different distances in their teams according to their age. Nobody was timed as it was all about supporting each other, team work and having fun.” One year 6 pupil said it was ‘brilliant fun’, adding: “The best bit was all being able to run together at the end and celebrating on the podium.” Headmaster Martin Barker said: “Now we no longer have Saturday school we have more time to spend on whole school community events and support others who need our help. I am so proud of all the children who threw themselves into every discipline in spite of the weather and I loved hearing the laughter and seeing their smiles.” Helen Barker, head of the school’s fundraising committee, said the event raised nearly £2,000. The children’s chosen charities were; Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group, Team UnLimbited, Sausage Tree Charity and the Westbourne House Bursary Fund.

