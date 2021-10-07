Great Sidlesham Bake Off: Children show off skills in school competition for Macmillan

Last Friday the school hosted a baking competition which encouraged the children to be creative, practice new skills and raise money for an excellent cause at the same time.

Emma Ritchie, head teacher and head judge, said: “I was blown away by both the quality and the quantity of the entries to our bake-off in aid of Macmillan.

“We have some extremely talented young bakers who would not look out of place alongside contestants on the [Great British Bake Off] show!

Sidlesham Primary School pupils with their showstopping bakes

“I am very proud that so many children were inspired to raise some money and show their support for Macmillan.

“It is important to us as a school to encourage our children to help others and the children at Sidlesham demonstrated these values in a fun and creative way.”

The six winning bakers were awarded with their own aprons, just like the star bakers on the Great British Bake Off.

Judge Denise Pickering said: “Macmillan is such a fantastic organisation, and with so many people affected by cancer, it was great to be able to play our small part in helping them.

“The children all did incredibly well and made the judging particularly challenging, but in the end we found some worthy winners.