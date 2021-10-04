Stedham Primary School, which had faced the threat of closure, federated with Harting C of E Primary School last year — a move which left parents and staff excited about the future.

The new federation announced the news with 'great pleasure', adding that it will 'open many exciting opportunities' for the two small Rother Valley schools.

They will work in close partnership as a larger team of professionals delivering the 'highest quality education that our children deserve'.

The headteachers at Harting and Stedham primary schools, Nick Tidey (left) and Malcolm Meaby (right)

Malcolm Meaby, headteacher at Stedham Primary, said he and other staff members are 'incredibly excited' to have completed the federation.

"We have a wonderful opportunity to share expertise and learn from each other," he said.

"Ultimately, this will give a better, broader offer to the pupils of both schools."

Harting headteacher Nick Tidey shared a similar view, adding: "It will open many opportunities for collaboration and sharing of expertise as well as enhancing the learning experiences of children across both schools.”

Chair of Governors, Jeff Ace

Both headteachers are said to be committed to providing children with the 'very highest quality' learning experiences and those that will create 'lasting memories as they grow'.

A spokesperson for The Weald and Downlands Schools Federation said: "Staff at both schools will work together in sharing expertise and building a partnership where all children are supported and challenged in realising their full potential.

"Although there is an agreed commitment to work together as a new federation, the unique characteristic of both individual schools will be retained to ensure that they remain the truly special places that they are."

The governing body from both schools is also 'fully committed' to the success of the federation and 'extremely excited' about the opportunities that lie ahead.

You can visit the school’s websites and social media pages to learn more, keep up to date with events and to find out about the learning opportunities that the children are involved in.