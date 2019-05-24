Midhurst college music department receives £1,000

Members of the Midhurst U3A are pictured presenting Midhurst Rother College with a cheque for £1,000.

The presentation followed a concert at the school organised by the U3A as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations in Midhurst. U3A invited the Pelynt Male Choir to perform an anniversary concert and it joined forces with talented members of the Midhurst Rother College Jazz Band at the college on April 27.

The two musical groups performed in aid of 4Sight Vision Support and to raise funds for the college’s musical department. Pelynt Male Choir, from Cornwall, was formed in 1966 when a group of young men started singing seriously after a village charity concert.