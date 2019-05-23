New anti-bullying champions for Midhurst school

More than 30 Midhurst Rother College students and 40 staff have been trained as anti-bullying ambassadors.

Princess Diana Award representatives went to the school to train a group of students in being able to identify, support and prevent instances of bullying.

Anti-bullying ambassadors at Midhurst Rother College take part in their training day

A programme of tutor activities before the training enabled students to submit applications as to why they wanted to be an anti-bullying ambassador. From nearly 100 applications 33 students were chosen to take part.

During the training day students worked as a group looking at school policies and planning campaigns and promotions for the college.

They also learnt about types of bullying, what defines it and how to help anyone who feels they might be experiencing it. Cyber-bullying was a large focus, as was bullying and the law.

Assistant principal Claire Dickens, who provided guidance, said: “I am delighted with the enthusiasm the students have shown on their training day. They have lots of exciting ideas to implement and are keen to use their new skills immediately. The team will now meet regularly to plan further their ideas and campaigns that they wish to implement.”

Each student is the proud wearer of the Princess Diana anti-bullying ambassador badge and will be presented with a certificate.

Mrs Dickens said: “The badge is now part of their MRC uniform and is a reflection of the important role they have as a group of student leaders.”

Year 7 student Darcey Morey De la Cruz and year 8 student Ruby Lowsley both felt the training had given them confidence and independence to help people open up about bullying, saying: “The whole journey of becoming an ambassador is helpful throughout our whole life. This has meant the world to us, meeting and working with new friends at our school.”

Year 9 and 10 students Thomas O’Sullivan and Kieran Griffiths were inspired by the training and real-life stories used to help show the impact an anti-bullying ambassador can have, saying: “The training is vital to help us all recognise the types of bullying that can happen and we now have a team who can work effectively together to help raise awareness of anti-bullying and know how to recommend support.”

Forty staff members also participated in their own training session.