Petworth Primary School children visit local businesses ‘to learn what town has to offer’
Petworth Primary School children have taken to the streets to visit a number of local businesses this week.
On Monday, the children, aged between five and seven, were given an opportunity to learn more about where they live, the types of businesses Petworth has to offer and ‘what is it about their town that makes it so unique’.
Clare Wiggs, the school teacher who organised the event, said: “The pupils who visited the businesses last year had a such a great time we had no hesitation in doing it again.
“The staff and shop owners have always been very friendly and welcoming and the children love it.
“They can ask questions and find out more about running a business as well as try out some of the products - from trying on diamond rings to tasting brownies.”
The companies visited by the children included; Rugs of Petworth; New Clarity Jewellers; Augustus Brandt; The
New Street Bar & Grill and the Petworth Bookshop.
“The children were also given the opportunity to visit Mrs Cummings House — the cottage museum — in Petworth, out of season and at no cost,” Clare said.
Clare gave her ‘special thanks’ to the volunteers who ‘gave up their time’ to show the children round.
She added: “Equally, the school are grateful to the Petworth Park Sports Association who allowed the children to use the pavilion and sports ground on a wet day, and to Father Mark and those at St Mary’s Church, and the National Trust who all helped our trip to run smoothly.”