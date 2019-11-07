Petworth Primary School children visit local businesses ‘to learn what town has to offer’

Petworth Primary School children and their teacher Clare Wiggs meet Piero Sardano from MD East Street Bar & Grill SUS-190611-164208001

On Monday, the children, aged between five and seven, were given an opportunity to learn more about where they live, the types of businesses Petworth has to offer and ‘what is it about their town that makes it so unique’.

Clare Wiggs, the school teacher who organised the event, said: “The pupils who visited the businesses last year had a such a great time we had no hesitation in doing it again.

“The staff and shop owners have always been very friendly and welcoming and the children love it.

Petworth Primary School children visit Vicki Hitchcock, the manager at The Hungry Guest Shop, Cafe and Butcher SUS-190611-164218001

“They can ask questions and find out more about running a business as well as try out some of the products - from trying on diamond rings to tasting brownies.”

The companies visited by the children included; Rugs of Petworth; New Clarity Jewellers; Augustus Brandt; The

New Street Bar & Grill and the Petworth Bookshop.

“The children were also given the opportunity to visit Mrs Cummings House — the cottage museum — in Petworth, out of season and at no cost,” Clare said.

Petworth Primary School children visit Sam Newman from New Clarity Jewellery Shop SUS-190611-164158001

Clare gave her ‘special thanks’ to the volunteers who ‘gave up their time’ to show the children round.