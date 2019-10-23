Police at Chichester Free School after threat rumour

Police were called to Chichester Free School yesterday over a rumour of a threat to safety – which was fortunately unfounded.

Principal Louise New confirmed police were called as a ‘precautionary measure’ after the rumour was circulated among pupils.

The school took ‘immediate action’ and has since ‘reiterated to pupils that rumours and hoaxes are unacceptable behaviour and can cause serious disruption and concern’.

Mrs New said: “We take the safety of our pupils extremely seriously and in this case involved the police as a precautionary measure.

“We are glad to say that there is no threat to safety.”

The school confirmed classes and the school day have not been interrupted and ‘at no point’ was the school site at risk.

A spokesperson said: “As this is a police matter the school are unable to provide any further details but the police have confirmed their investigations are complete.”

Parents were reassured of their children’s safety and school continued as normal today, the spokesperson added.

A police spokesperson said: “Police have been made aware of concern for a pupil and the information comes from communication between students at the school.

“We are in liaison with the school and there will be an increased police presence at the premises.”