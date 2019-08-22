Shock and delight at Chichester High School after results from 'demanding and rigorous' GCSE exams are revealed

Dozens of Chichester High School students are celebrating today after this year's GCSE results were announced.

A spokesperson for the school said all its students and staff have showed 'real determination' to succeed in a year that has seen the examination system 'become much more challenging'.

Issie Tucker (front, left) saidshe was 'so shocked' with her results. Photo: Chichester High School

Headteacher Joanne McKeown, said: "Success as a teacher is all about how our students achieve and, on behalf of the school as a whole; I am ridiculously pleased with the achievements of our young people, in an examinations system that is demanding and rigorous.

"This has been a genuinely lovely group of young people who have wholeheartedly embraced the challenges their courses have thrown at them but, impressively, they have also given their best to their academic study.

"I have no doubt, they will go onto achieve great things with us in our sixth form, at college and in their apprenticeships."

Best performing boy Oliver Smithachieved six 9s and three 8s. Photo: Chichester High School

Issie Tucker told the Observer she was 'so shocked' after receiving four 9 grades, three 8s and two 7s.

She said: "I am beyond happy. I can't believe it.

"I was preparing to get a 5 in Maths so was really not expecting it.

"I will be going to the sixth form to study biology, chemistry and English language.

Harriet Reynolds with her mum Helen. Photo: Chichester High School

"I want to go into medicine and aim to go to Exeter University."

Best performing boy Oliver Smith achieved six 9s and three 8s.

He said: "I was shocked [but] I did non-stop revision.

"I was surprised to get an 8 in Maths. I had never got that high a grade before.

Akshay Pattni with his sister Hannah

"I am looking to go into sixth form to do history, French, biology and chemistry.

"I don't know what degree I will do at university yet but I want French to be involved as I would like to work in France or Canada.

Jessica Hodgson, who received four 9s, three 8s and two 7s, said she was 'really relieved'.

She added: "I was particularly pleased with my maths as it was one of my weaker subjects.

"I will be going to the sixth form to do English literature, psychology and sociology."

Harriet Reynolds, who will be going to the high school's sixth form after achieving three 8s, three 7s and two 6s, said she wasn't expecting such good results.

Saffron Busk

She said: "It is more than I thought I would get.

"I was particularly pleased with Maths (7) and History (8). I had to do a lot of revision."

Harriet said she would like to end up in a job involving science.

Akshay Pattni received the equivalent of four A*, three As and two Bs, whilst he got a distinction in German.

"I am pleased with how I did," he said.

"Throughout the entire period, I've been working non-stop.

"I will be going to a college in Portsmouth centred around engineering and will then look to go into university at Imperial College London or in America.

"I have been interested in engineering for a long time."

Saffron Busk, who has ambitions to be recruited by the Royal Air Force (RAF), was delighted after receiving two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, a 5 and a B.

She said: "It took a lot of hard work and I was particularly pleased with my 9 in Latin.

"I was also really happy with my maths and biology.

"I am going to study biology, chemistry and maths at sixth form. I am an RAF cadet at school and I eventually want to study medicine at university."

The school spokesperson said it was a 'privilege to be celebrating with our students'.

"This day is about celebrating the achievements of each individual, as it is the culmination of much hard work, many, many exams and an incredible amount of preparation," it said.

"Despite headlines that diminish the hard work of our young people, we are celebrating each individual grade and the fact, that our pupils have achieved what is needed to take their next steps. Every grade counts, every course counts as these are what take our amazing young people forward.

"We are so excited that many of our students are staying on with us to study in our sixth form, including head girl Rose Gibbens, who achieved one grade 8, three grade 7s as well as grade 6’s, and our head boy Josh Loosely, who achieved one grade 8, five grade 7’s as well as grade 6’s.

"Congratulations must also go to our top achievers who have garnered the top grades - 7, 8, 9’s; Chaleigha Armatey, Saffron Busk, Freya Chapman, Poppy Cole, Libby Connor, Grace Gilbertson, Amber Hathaway, Matthew Hikin, Jessica Hodgson, Amelia and Lucy Marsh, Elvis Millen, Troy Jake-Mordle, Shivam Naik, Emily Parker, Harriet Reynolds, Emilia Sleep, Oliver Smith, Jessica Solti, Wiktora Szal, Isabelle Tucker, Ben Woolnough.

"At CHS we are delighted to have achieved 56 per cent of pupils passing Maths and English. This coupled with our excellent A Level results last week, is truly the beginning of a fantastic journey for our successful young men and women."

