Students and staff of a Midhurst college team up to tackle bullying

More than 70 students and staff from a Midhurst College have recently become Anti-Bullying Ambassadors.

After receiving training through The Princess Diana Award, the new ambassadors from Midhurst Rother College are now able to identify, support and prevent instances of bullying.

Prior to the training, a program of tutor activities enabled students to submit applications stating why they wanted to be an Anti-Bullying Ambassador and with almost 100 applications, 33 students were chosen to participate in the training.

During the morning of the training, students worked actively as a group looking at the policies and planning campaigns and promotions for the College.

A key aspect of the training was to ensure the students learnt about different types of bullying, what defines bullying and how to help anyone who feels they might be experiencing bullying.

In the afternoon 40 members of staff also participated in their own training session and are now on board with the students to work with them on their plans and proposals.

Each ambassador is also now a proud wearer of the Princess Diana Anti-Bullying Ambassador badge and each student will be presented with a certificate in an upcoming assembly.

Assistant Principal, Mrs Dickens said: I am delighted with the enthusiasm that the students have shown on their training day.

“They have lots of exciting ideas to implement and are keen to use their new skills immediately.

“The team will now meet regularly to plan further their ideas and campaigns that they wish to implement within MRC”.