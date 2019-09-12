Teacher’s 15,000ft skydive raises more than £1,000 for Pregnancy Options Centre

A secondary school teacher has braved a 15,000ft skydive and raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Jon Robbins, a drama teacher at Bourne Community College, took to the skies in Devon with Skydive Buzz for the jump, which is the highest without the use of oxygen in the UK.

Jon Robbins skydived from 15,000ft to raise money for Pregnancy Options Centre

He was raising money for Pregnancy Options Centre, which provides free, non-directive support to women and men facing unplanned pregnancy or struggling following a pregnancy loss or abortion.

Jon has seen first-hand the difference the centre can make to the young people in his school.

He said: “As a teacher, I have seen the positive impact the education sessions have on young people, building self-worth and understanding among those in the sessions.”

Jon Robbins coming in to land after is skydive

Jon documented his thoughts and reasons behind doing the challenge in the weeks before the jump on videos on Pregnancy Options Centre’s Facebook page.

Jon said: “I am so proud to have been able to raise money for this fantastic charity offering valuable services to the local community. The day was a great success with amazing weather to complete the jump!”

Pregnancy Options Centre provides over 220 hours of free counselling each year and is the only service of its kind in the area.

The charity also delivers interactive sessions to schools on healthy sex and relationships, consent and online safety within the PSHE curriculum.

Anna Madge, chief executive of Pregnancy Options Centre, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported Jon in his sponsored Skydive.

“It is great to have a teacher from a school we work with get alongside us as they know best how important it is to discuss topics surrounding healthy relationships with their young people.

“As a charity we rely on donations and grants to keep delivering this vital service.”

To donate to Jon’s skydive fundraiser, visit the www.facebook.com/optionschi/Pregnancy Options Centre Facebook page

