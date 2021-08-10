The Weald School in Billingshurst celebrates 'absolutely exceptional' A level results

Headteacher at the Billingshurst school, Sarah Edwards, said: "The Weald School is delighted to announce that we have had an absolutely exceptional set of A Level and vocational results for our students in our Sixth Form. Nine students (Emma Bell, Duncan Bowden, Eve Clyne, Téa Dock, Sean Hobbs, Abigail King, Tilly Moore, Sophie Siney and Hannon Talbot) attained 3 or more A*s with a further 31 attaining straight As in all of their subjects. This is an incredible achievement for these students which is fully deserved.

"We are also delighted that the exam boards have validated all of the results our teachers awarded to students in the extremely challenging circumstances of the Teacher Assessed Grades process. The outcome of these results means that 85 per cent of applicants have been accepted to their university of choice. We congratulate every one of our young people who worked diligently over the course of two years throughout periods of extended lockdowns, isolation and other disruption to their learning due to COVID-19."