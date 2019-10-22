These are the best and worst primary schools in West Sussex for pupil absences

Government figures have revealed the best and worst schools in West Sussex for school absences

Based on the latest figures available - from the 2017 - 2018 academic year - these are the ten schools with the highest and lowest overall absence rating. Special schools are not included in the list.

1. Blackthorns Community Primary Academy Overall rate of absence: 2.2 per cent other Buy a Photo

2. Heron Way Primary School Overall rate of absence: 2.7 per cent other Buy a Photo

3. All Saints C of E Primary School, Horsham Overall rate of absence: 2.6 per cent other Buy a Photo

4. East Preston Junior School Overall rate of absence: 2.9 per cent other Buy a Photo

View more