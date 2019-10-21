These are the ratings of every West Sussex primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in West Sussex following inspections by Ofsted this year.

Listed are 46 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Glebe Primary School Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

2. Bolney CofE Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspectionL 05-07-2019

3. Southway Junior School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

4. Thomas A Becket Infant School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

