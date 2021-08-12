Wisborough Green student achieves top grades despite suffering with long Covid

Phoebe Foden celebrating with her parents and head of maths at Seaford College, having gained top results despite having long Covid

Phoebe Foden, from Wisborough Green, achieved five Grade 9s and five Grade 8s at GCSE despite suffering from long Covid.

“I’m really happy, especially with my results in English, drama and biology, I got five 9s and five 8s. In Seaford’s Sixth Form I’m planning to do geography, biology and either English literature or drama. I’ve loved doing singing, and ballet and modern dance here too.

"I’m so pleased after what’s been a tough year. In December 2020 I got Covid, which turned into long Covid, and I still struggle with it now. I’ve had memory loss, fatigue, migraines, dizziness and heart problems.

Phoebe Foden and fellow students at Seaford College

"After lockdown finished, I came back to school initially, for a couple of weeks, and then spent five weeks in bed back at home when I couldn’t do much schoolwork. But Seaford did so much to help me achieve the grades I was on target for. Each teacher was so supportive, saying ‘just do what you can’, or previous work was found to support my grades. I’m not sure other schools would have gone this far to help me. I did some of the exams, the ones I was able to do. I could only do about half the revision I wanted to do, but doing some exams was good to say I’d completed something. I’m also hoping to feel better by the time term starts again and to carry on with dance if I get the all-clear from doctors.

"Through all of this I think I’ve learnt that no matter how difficult it’s been, there are always people here to help. I’ve really appreciated the constant support I’ve had from everyone at Seaford.”

Seaford’s headmaster John Green said: “It’s been a very challenging 18 months for all of our students and I’m so proud of their exam results and the resilience they’ve shown. Phoebe has shown tremendous strength of character during this challenging period and has worked hard to achieve these amazing results.

"We look forward to welcoming her back in September and we will continue to support her with whatever she needs.”