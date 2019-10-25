Bognor dad-of-five beats fundraising target after overcoming cancer

A Bognor Regis dad-of-five, who overcame stage-two bladder cancer, has beaten his fundraising target.

Richard Johnson, 51, had his head shaved on Wednesday (October 23) in a bid to raise £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bognor man Richard Johnson has his head shaved for charity after overcoming cancer. Photo: Steve Robards SR23101903

Richard said: “I have raised £339 online and money was donated from customers from Genesis Hair Salon.

"I have got lovely comments, including from someone who read my article and got himself checked. It’s so amazing that I have raised awareness.”

Richard, a chef at Chichester catering company, The Hungry Guest, also raised the money in memory of his brother, Clive, who died from stomach cancer on October 23, 1984. Richard’s headshave took place exactly 35 years to the day since Clive’s death.

When Richard was diagnosed with cancer in March 2018, he didn’t think he 'had long to live'.

Richard Johnson with his daughter Lily Johnson (right) before having his head shaved by Linda Clarke (left). Photo: Steve Robards SR23101903

He said: “It wasn’t a very good year last year. It was a worry. I’ve got a family with a wife and five kids so it was a nightmare.

“It affected me very much. At the time, I couldn’t work, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t do anything, [so] you worry about money.

“I’m only 51 which is a young age. You are normally quite old if you get stage two bladder cancer. It was a big shock.

“When my brother was diagnosed, he only lived for about three weeks. It was so quick. At the time he was diagnosed, it was too late.

“If they hadn’t found mine when they did, it would have been too late. Once it goes past your wall, it goes to the other organs. When you’re in the hospital, you wonder how long you have got [left].

"I’ve got the all clear and my next check up is in January. I’ve got check ups every year for ten years after that.”

Click here to donate