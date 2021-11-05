Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in the Chichester district.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years – three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years – nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chichester where men have the longest life expectancy.

In each area, the figure for women was higher – and highest in Ifold & Wisborough Green, where women’s life expectancy was 87.55 years.

1. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale Men in Dean, Lavant & Summersdale have a life expectancy of 83.93 years Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Easebourne & Petworth Men in Easebourne & Petworth have a life expectancy of 82.51 years Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Ifold & Wisborough Green Men in Ifold & Wisborough Green have a life expectancy of 82.31 years Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Westbourne & Funtington Men in Westbourne & Funtington have a life expectancy of 81.83 years Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales