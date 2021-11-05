Here are the areas of the Chichester district with the longest life expectancy for women. Picture: Shutterstock

Chichester areas with the highest life expectancy for women

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:59 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in the Chichester district.

The shortest life expectancy for women in the whole of England is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years – nearly 25 years longer.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years – three decades longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chichester where women have the longest life expectancy.

In each area, the figure for men was lower – with the highest in Dean, Lavant & Summersdale, where men’s life expectancy was 83.93 years.

1. Ifold & Wisborough Green

Women in Ifold & Wisborough Green have a life expectancy of 87.55 years

2. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale

Women in Dean, Lavant & Summersdale have a life expectancy of 86.6 years

3. Midhurst & Cocking

Women in Midhurst & Cocking have a life expectancy of 86.5 years

4. Fernhurst & Northchapel

Women in Fernhurst & Northchapel have a life expectancy of 86.19 years

