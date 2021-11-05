The infection level in England has reached its highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that one in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to 29 October, according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.

In Chichester there have been 993 positive cases in those seven days. this is a rate of 616.3 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Chichester saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

