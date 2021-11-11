Stockbridge and Fishbourne ranks first in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 588.6 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 33.3 per cent from October 29 to November

Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney Stockbridge and Fishbourne ranks second in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 545.8 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 9.1 per cent from October 29 to November

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases over 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the highest case rates as of Friday November 5.

Midhurst and Cocking ranks third in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 493 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of 35 per cent from October 29 to November

Westbourne and Funtington ranks fourth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 489.7 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 63.6 per cent from October 29 to November

Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston ranks fifth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 481.2 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 25.7 per cent from October 29 to November

Milland and South Harting ranks sixth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 416.4 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 17.2 per cent from October 29 to November

Dean, Lavant and Summersdale ranks seventh in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 409.1 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 5.7 per cent from October 29 to November

Fernhurst and Northchapel ranks seventh in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 403.8 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 44.9 per cent from October 29 to November

Easebourne and Petworth ranks eighth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 401.2 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 54.9 per cent from October 29 to November

Ifold and Wisborough Green ranks ninth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 377.9 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 37.8 per cent from October 29 to November

Wittering and Birdham ranks tenth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 329.1 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 7.5 per cent from October 29 to November