There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20% in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published to show cases from January 13 to January 20

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Easebourne and Petworth had 1153.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 95.7 per cent from the week before. SUS-220128-112301001 Photo Sales

2. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 1136.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 80.9 per cent from the week before. SUS-220128-112421001 Photo Sales

3. Midhurst and Cocking had 1214.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.5 per cent from the week before. SUS-220128-112511001 Photo Sales

4. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale had 855.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 56.8 per cent from the week before. SUS-220128-112401001 Photo Sales