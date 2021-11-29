Chichester District areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the highest case rates right now.

1. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 777.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 55.6 per cent from the week before.

2. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale had 657 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 55.9 per cent from the week before.

3. Stockbridge and Fishhbourne had 588.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 5.5 per cent from the week before.

4. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 553.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 30.2 per cent from the week before.