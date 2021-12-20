With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up 7 per cent from the week before.

South Northamptonshire recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 895 cases per 100,000 people.

West Northamptonshire, the council which covers the South Northamptonshire area, was revealed on Friday as having England’s highest number of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases.

At a regional level, the South East has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 650 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 643 cases per 100,000.

Yorkshire and Humber has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week up to December 9

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester District with the highest case rates right now.

1. Ifold and Wisborough Green had 985.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 22.4 per cent from the week before.

2. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 943.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30.8 per cent from the week before.

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 912.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.4 per cent from the week before.

4. Stockbridge and Fishbourne had 860.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20.6 per cent from the week before.