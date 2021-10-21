Coronavirus stock image

Rankings show that less than 25 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds in both Arun and Chichester districts have been vaccinated.

Chichester ranks 120th in England in terms of uptake among eligible people with 1100 out of a possible 5167 receiving the vaccine.

Arun ranks much lower on the list as 702 out of 6434 have been given the vaccine which sees them sit 257th in the rankings.