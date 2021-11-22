Latest figures show that more than 600 people a day are receiving their vaccination in the city, with more than 64 per cent of those who are eligible for their booster have received it so far in Chichester District and there are more than 9000 people booked in over the next two weeks.

The majority of people locally are receiving their vaccine at the vaccination centre in Northgate car park run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

The service can offer 600 vaccinations a day, and is currently fully booked up to December 17.

Picture: CDC on Unsplash

Due to demand thousands of new appointments have been released offering days and times up to December 24 with further dates being released shortly.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “Vaccination teams are working incredibly hard to offer as many appointments as possible as we know people are keen to come forward and receive this vital protection ahead of the winter”.

“It has been fantastic to see the numbers of people being vaccinated already in Chichester and with the 600 appointments available a day at Northgate as well as the other services in the area, we hope we can make it as easy as possible for local residents to receive their booster vaccine.”

People can book these appointments via National Booking System, either through the website or by calling 119.

Vaccination services are also taking place in the city at Kamsons Pharmacy in Eastgate Square. Appointments for this service are also on the National Booking System.

Outside of the city, in the South of the District, there are services at Pharmacy Link in East Wittering and a GP led service at Sidlesham; and in the North there are services at Pulborough Medical Centre, Riverbank Medical Centre and Midhurst Pharmacy.

The GP led services are contacting registered patients directly but all of the other services are on the National Booking System, and appointments can be arranged via the website or by calling 119.

The release of new appointments comes as it was announced this week that 40 to 49 year olds are now eligible for a booster once they reach six months from the date of their second vaccine, and it is expected that they will be able to start booking next week.