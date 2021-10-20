Covid photo SUS-211020-170122001

The ranking, based on the number of cases per 100,000 people over 60, sees the two authorities sit low in terms of confirmed cases throughout the country despite the record of confirmed cases.

52 reported cases were confirmed in Chichester over the seven day period with 122.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Arun recorded more cases with 62 but had a lower number per 100,000 than Chichester with 107.4.

Despite both Chichester and Arun being low on the ranking overall infections for the over 60’s are on the rise.

On Monday (18 October) there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows one month after the NHS’ Covid Booster campaign targeting the most at risk.