Covid positivity rates in Sussex: Proportion of people testing positive
With covid rules continuing to relax new data has revealed how many people are testing positive for covid in Sussex.
The new government data looks at the proportion of people who test positive for Covid-19 through a PCR tests.
As the number of people taking PCR tests is steadily rising, so is the number of people testing positive.
The positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus out of everyone who has been tested. This rate gives us an indication of how many people are infected with the virus and how it is spreading in that area.
Here’s how Sussex did in terms of positivity rate in the seven days to September 24:
Crawley, 6.8 per cent
Adur, 5.9 per cent
Wealden, 5.8 per cent
Horsham, 5.3 per cent
Worthing, 5.2 per cent
Brighton and Hove, 5.1 per cent
Chichester, 4.6 per cent
Mid Sussex, 4.5 per cent
Rother, 4.1 per cent
Eastbourne, 4 per cent
Lewes, 3.8 per cent
Hastings, 3 per cent
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Covid-19 is under control if up to five per cent of tests are positive – as you can see half of the areas in Sussex fall below this percentage.
Positivity rates are much lower in the South of England compared to the rest of the country.
Kettering, in the East Midlands, had the highest rate at 15.4 per cent in the seven days to September 24.
Blaby, also in the East Midlands, showed a positivity rate of 14.5 per cent.
These were followed by Barnsley, North Lincolnshire and Harborough.
The lowest figures stem from London, with Westminster at two per cent, Camden at 2.3 per cent and Islington at 2.6 per cent.