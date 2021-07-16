Covid Track and Trace: ‘Significant number’ of staff at South Downs GP surgery self-isolating
A plea has gone out to patients at a South Downs village GP surgery after a ‘significant number’ of staff have gone into self-isolation.
Patients at The Glebe surgery in Storrington are being urged to only call for urgent medical reasons.
A number of businesses and organisations throughout the country are now reporting absences because staff are self-isolating after being notified by the NHS Track-and-Trace Covid app that they have been in contat with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Glebe Surgery, in a notice to patients, says: “Due to a significant number of staff self-isolating because of a positive covid contact, we have a limited number of staff available to take calls.
“Please only call for urgent medical reasons until further notice.”
Meanwhile people visiting the surgery are also being urged to continue wearing facemasks, pay attention to hand hygiene and to stay socially distanced - even after Government restrictions are lifted from Monday.
Glebe Surgery - which has acted as a vaccination hub for the area - has now administered more than 32,000 life-saving jabs, including nearly 18,000 first doses and 15,000 second doses of the vaccine.