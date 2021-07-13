High percentage of young people not being vaccinated at Midhurst Pharmacy - 'We are disappointed'

Raj Rohilla, pharmacy owner, said he is hoping to find out why a large proportion of the 'younger cohort' are 'not presenting to be vaccinated'.

"We are doing a final push on the first and second vaccinations leading up to the end of July," he said.

"We are disappointed that we still have a good percentage of the younger cohort who are not presenting to be vaccinated.

Photo: Steve Robards

"It is vitally important to have 'more jabs in arms than in fridges' before we open up on July 19."

'To try and help', the pharmacy is offering two drop-in clinics from 2-3.30pm on Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, July 24. Mr Rohilla noted that the pharmacy cannot vaccinate second doses before 55 days after the first jab.

He added: "The younger cohort kind of feel they are not getting the symptoms even if they catch it and they are okay.

"We are really looking to do everyone in the community. The transmission rate is higher in the younger cohort so we want to get them to get vaccinated to reduce the rate of infection.

"We are trying different ways to get them through the door as we want people to be fully vaccinated by the end of August. By September, we will be looking at the booster jab and flu vaccination.

"If people are anxious, we have a variety of different health care professionals of all ages who are qualified to help them.

"If there are other things that would help them get their vaccination, I am very open to listen."

NHS is 'apprehensive'

The pharmacist also revealed his thoughts about the July 19 'Freedom Day', when all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.

"There's a huge mental health element to it, in terms of being good for people to get to back to normal life," Mr Rohilla said. It is also vitally important for businesses.

"However, the NHS overall are apprehensive as to what is going to happen and what the repercussions are going to be.