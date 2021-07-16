How many people in Chichester are being ‘pinged’ by the Covid app?
The number of people in Chichester who were ‘pinged’ by the Covid app has seen an increase in the last week.
NHS figures show 625 people were alerted via the app in the seven days to June 30. It was 875 in the seven days to July 7 – a 40 per cent increase.
At Prime Minister’s Questions on July 7, Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that large numbers of people could soon be asked to self-isolate, with major consequences for businesses.
He said: “How many people will be asked to self-isolate if there are 100,000 cases a day?”
And yesterday, luxury car maker Rolls-Royce said it was ‘extremely concerned’ by the number of employees at its West Sussex site being ‘forced to self-isolate’ by the NHS Covid app.
Arun also saw increases in the number of people receiving alerts from the Covid app, with a 69.8 per cent jump – 1,443 people were ‘pinged’ in the seven days to July 7. The number was 850 the previous week.