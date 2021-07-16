How many people in Chichester are being ‘pinged’ by the Covid app?

Covid testing

NHS figures show 625 people were alerted via the app in the seven days to June 30. It was 875 in the seven days to July 7 – a 40 per cent increase.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on July 7, Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that large numbers of people could soon be asked to self-isolate, with major consequences for businesses.

He said: “How many people will be asked to self-isolate if there are 100,000 cases a day?”