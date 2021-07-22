Number of people ‘pinged’ by NHS Covid app in Chichester up by 70%
The number of people in Chichester who were ‘pinged’ by the Covid app has seen a 70 per cent increase in the last week.
NHS figures show 877 people were alerted via the app in the seven days to July 7. It was 1,498 in the seven days to July 14 – a 70 per cent increase.
Just last week, luxury car maker Rolls-Royce said it was ‘extremely concerned’ by the number of employees at its West Sussex site being ‘forced to self-isolate’ by the NHS Covid app.