Walk in sessions announced in Chichester as big push for vaccination in Sussex continues

Walk in vaccination centres are happening in Chichester this weekend.

The big push comes as 83 per cent of Sussex’s eligible population have now received their booster vaccination.

NHS leaders in Sussex are stressing the importance of vaccination amid a continued increase in cases across communities.

On average, 87 per cent of eligible people in the Chichester district have had a booster vaccination, but thousands are still yet to come forward for a first or second dose.

Walk in sessions are taking place in the area:

Every day - Northgate vaccination centre, Northgate car park, Chichester, PO19 6AA (adjacent to Chichester Festival Theatre). 08.30-18.00. Pfizer available for 1st, 2nd and booster doses

Friday 14 January: 11:00-16:00 – St Richard’s Hospital, mobile unit by the Breast Mobile Scanning car park – South Wing, Spitalfield Ln, Chichester PO19 6SE

Saturday 15 January: 08.30-16.30 – Siddlesham Football Club, Selsey Road, Sidlesham, Chichester, PO20 7RD

11:00-16:00 – St Richard’s Hospital, mobile unit by the Breast Mobile Scanning car park – South Wing, Spitalfield Ln, Chichester PO19 6SE

Sunday 16 January: 11:00-16:00 – St Richard’s Hospital, mobile unit by the Breast Mobile Scanning car park – South Wing, Spitalfield Ln, Chichester PO19 6SE

Monday 17 January: 11:00-16:00 – St Richard’s Hospital, mobile unit by the Breast Mobile Scanning car park – South Wing, Spitalfield Ln, Chichester PO19 6SE

Tuesday 18 January: 11:00-16:00 – St Richard’s Hospital, mobile unit by the Breast Mobile Scanning car park – South Wing, Spitalfield Ln, Chichester PO19 6SE

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We’re really pleased with the turn out so far for booster vaccinations and our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks to really ramp up the number of available sessions for people to get their jab.

“But there is still work to be done, and now isn’t the time for complacency. Currently 248,000 people in Sussex are still yet to have a first vaccination, so the task now is to ensure anyone who has not yet done so, is able to get a vaccination easily - whether it is a first, second or booster jab. We have lots of capacity for everyone to come forward.

“Vaccination continues to be our best protection against serious illness, please help us by coming forward – I encourage anybody who hasn’t yet got their booster or who isn’t vaccinated at all to come forward without delay to get the best protection on offer against coronavirus”.

If you’d rather have a booked appointment, lots of appointments are still available in the day time, evenings and weekends at multiple vaccination sites across Sussex. Go to the National Booking Service website or call 119 to arrange your vaccination appointment.

Full details of vaccination sessions can be found on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.