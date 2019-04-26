Family fun day marks mental health week

A family fun day on Tuesday marks Coastal West Sussex Mind’s anti-stigma campaign during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Dubbed ‘Human Kindness to Open Mindness’ (sic) by the people who get support with them, the day, at The Grange, Bepton Road, includes creative wellness activities, free self-care gifts, singing session, yoga, free roller blading for children, cream teas, badminton, table tennis, junior gym, information on mental health and lots more.

The charity’s new campaign focuses on acts of kindness.

The family event will include the chance to pick up a mini well-being box, pre-packed with gifts such as Body Shop miniatures, clay hearts and shapes, tools and tips for managing mental health and printed affirmations.

There will also be boxes suitable for children.

Coastal West Sussex Mind’s anti-stigma co-ordinator Louisa Hernandez said: “There will be plenty of opportunities during the day to talk to our staff and mental health champions. Everyone is welcome.”

Wherever you are in West Sussex, if you’d like to create your own mental health anti-stigma event, we’ll provide you all the materials you need to get started.

As part of the Human Kindness to Open Mindness campaign, people who receive support from the mental health charity are collecting stories and experiences of acts of kindness that people feel have helped with their mental health. These will be printed on pocket-sized folded Z-cards and included in mini well-being boxes to raise awareness and start conversations.

Louisa added: “Stigma stops people seeking support. So it’s vital to create opportunities for people to be open and talk. Little acts of kindness can help this.”

We have pre-packed mini well-being boxes to give away to the first 30 people to let us know what act of kindness has helped their mental health. Email Louisa or post on Facebook @CoastalWestSussexMind or Instagram @MindWestSussex using #NoStigmaHere.

“A little kindness can make a big difference in a community to help people feel supported, less alone and able to seek help.”

For more information please email: louisa.hernandez@coastalwestsussexmind.org and follow on Facebook @CoastalWestSussexMind and Instagram @MindWestSussex.