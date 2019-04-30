Have your say on sexual health services in West Sussex

A survey into sexual health services in West Sussex has been launched by the county council’s public health team.

They are currently assessing public awareness of the services on offer in the county and are calling on residents to have their say.

Questions include: Would you know where to turn to if you have a sexual health problem? Do you know who can provide impartial advice on contraception?

The survey, which is completely confidential, also asks residents who have used the service in the past to share their experience and put forward any suggestions that could make the service easier to use.

The county council has had the responsibility for commissioning sexual health services since the transition of public health functions from the primary care trust to the council in 2013.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “The provision of sexual health services is a very important aspect of Public Health’s remit, and I would urge anyone who has used these services in the past – for whatever reason – to share their views with us to help us shape services in the future.

“This survey is completely confidential and your participation could make a real difference to those struggling to know where to turn to in their hour of need.”

You can take part in the survey here.