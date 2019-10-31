Have your say on Sussex Health and Care Plan

A plan that aims to improve, extend and save lives of people living across Sussex has been made available for public comment.

The Sussex Health and Care Plan has been developed over the last nine months and represents the Sussex response to the ever-changing local health and care needs of people and the national ambitions and expectations set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

People have been invited to have a say on the plan

The plan has been developed with the involvement and input of clinicians, specialists, health and care professionals, patients, their families and the public. It is a continuation of the work that has already taken place over the last few years to improve and join-up health and care services.

A spokesman said: “The purpose of the plan is to bring real benefits to the lives of our populations, through: improved, equitable access to high quality, safe and joined-up care; greater access to health and care professionals with the most appropriate skills for people’s specific needs; health and care being tailored in a more personalised way at home, or as close to home as possible; people being better supported to improve their own health and wellbeing; better availability of non-clinical solutions that will keep people healthier for longer; easier interactions with health and care services through technology; greater joined-up support for people with multiple health conditions and better support to people in care homes to ensure safe and high-quality care.

The Sussex Health and Care Plan will be delivered through three local plans across Brighton & Hove, West Sussex and East Sussex.

The document is available online and comments will be considered an incorporated until Friday, November 8 – visit www.seshealthandcare.org.uk/about-us/sussex-health-and-care-plan

The final version of the document will be published on December 2.