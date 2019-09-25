Meet TV soap stars at the 2019 West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Actors from EastEnders, Emmerdale and Shameless will be joining this year’s West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, it has been revealed.

The worldwide charity motorcycle event raising funds for the Movember foundation will see more than 200 riders travel through the county on Sunday, dressed in their finest tweed, dinner jackets and uniforms.

Last year's West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on Worthing seafront

Among them will be Ian Kelsey, star of Emmerdale, Casualty and Down to Earth, Nigel Harman, star of EastEnders, and Nicky Evans, star of shameless.

Neil Westoby, one of the co-ordinators, said: “The ride creates a wonderfully, colourful and fun experience for spectators to enjoy.

“In addition, this year we will be joined by three well-known TV actors. We hope to attract the good folk of Sussex to come and see our stately and dapper procession along the south coast.

“Founded in Australia in 2012, this is a unique piece of ‘theatre’ where motorcyclists dress dapper and raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues.”

The distinctive West Sussex Distinguished Gentleman's Ride flag

The ride will start at Shoreham Airport around 9.30am, call in at Littlehampton Wave and Butlin’s car park in Bognor Regis, then finish around three hours later at Northgate car park, Chichester, where a band will be playing and members of the Movember Charity will be there to greet the riders.

Neil said: “To date this year, we have already raised more than £11,000 on our ride and last year raised more than £30,000, making us one of the most successful rides in the world.”

The Movember Foundation is the leading charity dedicated to helping men lead happier and healthier lives. Together with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, it is dedicated to addressing some of the largest health issues faced by men around the world. Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more information.