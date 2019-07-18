Mental health services expand, taking Coastal West Sussex Mind into Steyning, Henfield, Storrington and Pulborough

Coastal West Sussex Mind is expanding its community-based mental health support to Chanctonbury, covering Steyning, Henfield, Storrington and Pulborough.

The Worthing-based charity already offers some support for 16 to 25-year-olds in Steyning and it is now able to extend its services to adults in the town, as well as surrounding villages.

Area manager Adam Howell and co-ordinator Alison Duggin

This builds on the work already being done with adults and young people elsewhere in the county, including Adur, Worthing, Littlehampton and Midhurst.

Adam Howell, area manager, said: “It’s been great getting out in the community, meeting people and starting to set up our new service. I’m delighted that Steyning Leisure Centre manager Dale Whitford has offered us use of the centre, not only for activities there but with a room for some of our one-to-one sessions with our recovery workers.

“Hazel Smith, who manages the local libraries, is also helping us set up some information sessions.”

Coastal West Sussex Mind is a key mental health provider in Pathfinder West Sussex, an alliance of organisations which work together to support people with mental health needs.

The expansion was made possible thanks to some NHS funding and money from fundraising.

In addition, the charity is teaming up with Paul Chapman, a Pathfinder clinician from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, to offer a free six-week Five Ways to Well-being course at the Steyning Centre.

An open-access taster session will be held Thursday, August 22, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. To book a place, call Adam on 07495 077298 or email chanctonburyhub@coastalwestsussexmind.org.

Adam said: “It is amazing how much you can do yourself to boost your ‘feeling good’ body chemistry without traditional drugs or psychotherapy routes.”

The library information dates are Thursday, August 8, from 2pm to 4pm; Tuesday, August 20, from 10am to midday; and Thursday, September 5, from 2pm to 4pm.