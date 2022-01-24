Tangmere Military Aviation Museum set to open its doors for the 2022 season

Arriving next Saturday (February 5) they will be showing off some of their extremely accurate models, but will also be entertaining a senior member of the Airfix team.

Airfix has supplied the museum with several models, and at least three are aircraft in the museum.

Mike Bennett, from the museum, said: “It all adds up to an exciting start to the year for the museum, potentially its first full year since 2019.”

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

From April to September there will an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, and on May 1, there will see a special day of events with guests who took part in the conflict in attendance.