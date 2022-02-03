Chichester gave naturalist and writer W.H. Hudson a bad case of the blues when he stayed here before the dawn of the 20th century. In fact, it gave him a depression he called ‘the chichesters’, claiming many visitors suffered the same.
In his book Nature in Downland, published in 1900, he wrote: “I am here always conscious of an odour not easily described. Perhaps it comes nearest in character to an effluvium ascending in warm and damp weather from long-covered old forgotte cesspools, mixed with something more subtle or volatile, like a fragrance that has list its pleasantness.”
He noted the population of 12,000, 3,000 of them adult males, was served by no fewer than 70 public houses and waxed lyrical about the wonderously colourful inn signs.
Today, Chichester is blessed with many visitors who appreciate its history and all the city has to offer, from shopping and restaurants to cinema, galleries and the cathedral.