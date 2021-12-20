ks16001229-1 Mid Lights phot kate Lola Purton and her daughter Evie, two enjoy looking at the newly installed Midhurst Christmas tree in the Square.ks16001229-1 PPP-160512-114900001
Lola Purton and her daughter Evie, two enjoy looking at the newly installed Midhurst Christmas tree in the Square.

Midhurst and Petworth Christmas lights: Pictures from the big switch on event over the past 10 years

It’s always been a sparkling event when Midhurst and Petworth have turned on their Christmas lights in the past, with people flocking to the popular market towns to get into the festive spirit.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:38 pm

In Midhurst in 2016, there were new Christmas lights strung across the town and a new look for the town council’s Christmas street party. There were lots of positive comments, especially regarding the lights in West Street.

In Petworth, the market square is usually packed and highlights over the years have included lantern processions and Live Nativity plays. Music fills the air as local choirs perform and Petworth Town Band has been known to tour the town.

In 2012, the Petworth Christmas extravaganza included festive stalls around the town and a grotto, Christmas carols, live music and late-night shopping, starting with the turning on of the Christmas lights and a Christmas Fair at St Mary’s Church.

CLICK HERE to take a look at what happened this year

Petworth Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Petworth Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Petworth Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Petworth Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Kate Shemilt

