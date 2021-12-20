In Midhurst in 2016, there were new Christmas lights strung across the town and a new look for the town council’s Christmas street party. There were lots of positive comments, especially regarding the lights in West Street.

In Petworth, the market square is usually packed and highlights over the years have included lantern processions and Live Nativity plays. Music fills the air as local choirs perform and Petworth Town Band has been known to tour the town.

In 2012, the Petworth Christmas extravaganza included festive stalls around the town and a grotto, Christmas carols, live music and late-night shopping, starting with the turning on of the Christmas lights and a Christmas Fair at St Mary’s Church.

